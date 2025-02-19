Rajasthan govt committed to make state USD 350 billion economy: Finance Minister Diya Kumari

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari on Wednesday presented the Budget for the financial year 2025-26 and announced that the government is committed to make the state a USD 350 billion economy.

Kumari, who also holds the finance portfolio, said the state government has delivered 58 per cent of its promises made in the election manifesto and has fulfilled 73 per cent of the previous Budget announcements.

She announced that as many as 2 lakh new houses will be provided with drinking water connections and on this initiative Rs 400 crore will be spent.

She said that nine greenfield expressways will be constructed.