RJD posters attack NDA government in Bihar; JD(U) reminds RJD of 'lawlessness' under its rule

PATNA: Bihar’s political climate is heating up ahead of assembly elections, with the main opposition Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) launching a fresh attack on the Nitish Kumar government.

On Wednesday RJD erected posters showing the NDA government lying on a ventilator as a patient while the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav as a doctor to treat illness.

The posters prepared by RJD general secretary Bhai Arun claimed that the Bihar government led by Nitish Kumar is similar to a patient lying on the ventilator for its survival. The posters erected on main roads of the state capital, including Birchand Patel marg showed Tejashwi Yadav taking care of the patient with a lantern (RJD’s election symbol) on his hand.

The posters also threw light on promises made to the people of the state by Tejashwi during his recent meetings with workers of the party. They talked about 200 units of electricity free of cost, enhancing the old age pension scheme from Rs 400 to Rs 500 and cash benefits to women under Mai-Bahin Samman Yojna besides other poll promises.

RJD also attacked the state government for its failure to contain crime. “NDA government in Bihar is responsible for the poor law and order situation,” the posters said, adding that the situation is going from bad to worse while Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is maintaining a stony silence over it.