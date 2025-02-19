SAD slams US over Sikh deportees’ turbans tossed in bins; urges BJP, Sikh leaders to take up issue seriously

CHANDIGARH: The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) urged Sikhs in the US and BJP leaders to address the issue of Sikh youths’ turbans being tossed into dustbins during deportations, calling it a serious matter requiring urgent intervention.

Senior SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that it was shocking that turbans of Sikh Youth were tossed and thrown in dustbins by US Police officials while making them board US deportation flights for India. He said this was a serious human rights violation. He further said that even vegetarian youth were forced to eat beef during their detention.

Majithia even expressed his sorrow over the youths being handcuffed and chained, and the inhumane treatment they had to endure throughout the journey. He stressed that this act demanded immediate global condemnation.

He urged Sikh leaders from the BJP to raise the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked whether the Prime Minister would take this up with US President Donald Trump, whom he claimed as a "good friend".

He also asked the Sikh leaders of the USA to take this issue up with Trump. He asserted that India should not remain silent to humiliation with their citizens abroad. “The country must stand up for the dignity and rights of its citizens”, he added.