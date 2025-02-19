Schools teaching not to ‘believe in Constitution’ triggers Jharkhand uproar

RANCHI: In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that some schools run by villagers in the Maoist-infested areas in Jharkhand are reportedly teaching students to disregard the Indian Constitution.

These schools are located in Kurunga, Muhiya, and Bargari, as well as other villages in the Arki Block of Khunti.

According to locals, these educational institutional do not adhere to any specific syllabus and lack dedicated classrooms. All children, regardless of age, study together in structure made of bamboo and iron sheets from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.

More than 500 students regularly attend these schools without any access to books or notebooks. Interestingly, their parents do not believe in the Indian constitution and identify themselves as part of the “AC Kutumb family”.