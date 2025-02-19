Schools teaching not to ‘believe in Constitution’ triggers Jharkhand uproar

RANCHI: In a shocking revelation, it has come to light that some schools run by villagers in the Maoist-infested areas in Jharkhand are reportedly teaching students to disregard the Indian Constitution.
These schools are located in Kurunga, Muhiya, and Bargari, as well as other villages in the Arki Block of Khunti.
According to locals, these educational institutional do not adhere to any specific syllabus and lack dedicated classrooms. All children, regardless of age, study together in structure made of bamboo and iron sheets from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
More than 500 students regularly attend these schools without any access to books or notebooks. Interestingly, their parents do not believe in the Indian constitution and identify themselves as part of the “AC Kutumb family”.
Hailing from the tribal community, they do not possess any government documents as proof of identity. Several families in the Kurunga, Muchia and Bargadi villages are associated with this movement.
They consider Kunwar Kesari Singh of Gujarat to be their ‘Sarkar’ (government) and do not follow the country’s laws. After Kesari Singh’s death, his son Ravindra Gaamith manages the “AC Bharat Sarkar” and “misleads” the tribals of Khunti by encouraging them to boycott the government by running AC Kutumb school in the region, sources say.
Surendra Singh Munda, a Rozgar Sevak in Arki Block, said, “These villagers of Kurunga, Muchia and Bargadi are being misled due to non-implementation of Provisions of the Panchayats (Extension to the Scheduled Areas) Act, 1996 (PESA Act).”
He went on to say that under the influence of Gujarat’s Kesari family, these people have become anti-constitutional.
Local residents claim that the situation has arisen due to a lack of schools in the region and demanded that the schools closed in the name of a merger, be reopened.