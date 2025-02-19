Supreme Court postpones hearing on petitions challenging CEC, EC appointments

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday could not take up the hearing on petitions challenging the Election Commissioner Appointment Act due to paucity of time and has postponed the matter.

According to reports, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh indicated that the matter would now be listed after the Holi festival break due to paucity of time. But no time and date has been fixed for hearing the matter.

A Constitution Bench of the apex court in 2023 gave a verdict mandating that the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioner should be selected by a panel comprising the Prime Minister, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and the Chief Justice of India.

However, the government in the same year made a law for the purpose and replaced the Chief Justice of India with a Union Minister nominated by the Prime Minister in the panel.