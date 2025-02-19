Uttarakhand cabinet approves new land law 'to protect cultural identity and natural resources'

DEHRADUN: In a significant move, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led government in Uttarakhand on Wednesday repealed the land law enacted during the tenure of former Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat, and approved a stringent law responding to persistent demands from various social and political organizations in the state.

Rawat's government had relaxed the provisions of the land law introduced by another former Chief Minister, Bhuvan Chand Khanduri.

A government spokesperson announced that a ban has been placed on the purchase of land by individuals from outside the state.

"All provisions from 2018 have now been revoked following Wednesday's cabinet meeting which approved the new law," the spokesperson stated.

"The state government has abolished all provisions previously implemented in 2018 under the new law."

According to the cabinet's decision, individuals from outside the state will not be able to purchase horticultural and agricultural land in 11 districts of Uttarakhand, with the exception of Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar.

In a bid to preserve the state's original character, the government has decided to undertake consolidation and settlement to ensure proper land use in hilly regions and prevent encroachments.

For the first time in a decade, district magistrates will no longer have the authority to grant permission for land purchases personally. Instead, all transactions will be processed through a government-created portal. This portal will specifically record any land purchases made by individuals from outside the state.

To ensure accountability, all district magistrates will be required to submit regular reports related to land purchases to the Revenue Council and the government.

A government spokesperson stated, "Land within municipal boundaries can only be used according to designated land use. If an individual misuses the land against regulations, it will revert to government ownership."

In addition to the new land use regulations, the government has announced measures to control the unnatural increase in land prices. A government official stated, "We are committed to ensuring that land prices remain stable and affordable for our local population. Our focus is on protecting the interests of original residents while regulating market dynamics."

Following the decision taken at a Cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Dhami said that the BJP government "is the guardian of the state, culture, and its original essence.”