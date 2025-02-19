Youth accused of theft dies in police custody in J&K's Ramban, probe ordered

BANIHAL/ JAMMU: A 27-year-old man, who was picked up by police for his alleged involvement in several theft cases, died at a health centre after falling sick in custody in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Ramban District Magistrate Baseer-ul-Haq Choudhary ordered a magisterial inquiry following the death of Mohd Abid, a resident of Thopal village of Batote, and its completion within a week's time.

Abid was picked up by police some days back and complained of uneasiness in the lockup on Tuesday, the officials said, adding he was shifted to Community Health Centre (CHC), Batote, where he breathed his last.