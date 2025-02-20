75-year-old Mutt priest, another man held for raping, impregnating minor girl in Maharashtra's Amravati

MUMBAI: Police have arrested a 75-year-old priest of a mutt in Maharashtra's Amravati district and his associate for allegedly raping a minor girl on multiple occasions following which she became pregnant, an official said on Thursday.

A woman relative of the 17-year-old victim has also been arrested, he said.

The girl along with her parents approached Shirkhed police station in Amravati on Tuesday evening and lodged a complaint against the head priest of the Riddhapur mutt and others, he said.

During medical examination, it came to light that the girl was eight months' pregnant, the official said.