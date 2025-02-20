Ailing mother locked at home, son goes to Kumbh with in-laws for holy dip

RANCHI: In a disturbing incident, a 68-year-old ailing mother was locked inside her home while her son went to the Kumbh Mela with his in-laws. The matter came to light four days later, on Wednesday, when the elderly woman managed to drag herself to the main gate of their CCL quarters and knocked for help from inside. The incident occurred in Sirka-Argadda, Ramgarh.

“I heard someone knocking on the gate from inside, and when I peeped through a hole in the gate, I found Sanju Devi inside crying for help,” said a neighbour requesting anonymity.

He immediately informed others and they broke open the lock and rescued the elderly woman. The neighbours informed that the woman was suffering from hunger and weakness.

Social activist Ranjit Paswan revealed that the woman's only son, Akhilesh Prajapati, who works as a Shovel Operator at Central Coalfields Limited, locked his mother inside the house before traveling to Prayagraj with his wife, Soni, and children for a holy dip at the Kumbh.

“We were horrified to see the condition of Sanju Devi,” said Ranjit Paswan.

"She was weak, hungry, and had serious injuries on her right leg and hand, he said, further adding that it’s a shame that her own son did this to her."

Later, Sanju Devi's daughter, Chandni Kumari, who reached the spot with her maternal uncle, also expressed shock and outrage.