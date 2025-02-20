Ailing mother locked at home, son goes to Kumbh with in-laws for holy dip

RANCHI: In a disturbing incident, a 68-year-old ailing mother was locked inside her home while her son went to the Kumbh Mela with his in-laws. The matter came to light four days later, on Wednesday, when the elderly woman managed to drag herself to the main gate of their CCL quarters and knocked for help from inside. The incident occurred in Sirka-Argadda, Ramgarh.
“I heard someone knocking on the gate from inside, and when I peeped through a hole in the gate, I found Sanju Devi inside crying for help,” said a neighbour requesting anonymity.
He immediately informed others and they broke open the lock and rescued the elderly woman. The neighbours informed that the woman was suffering from hunger and weakness.
Social activist Ranjit Paswan revealed that the woman's only son, Akhilesh Prajapati, who works as a Shovel Operator at Central Coalfields Limited, locked his mother inside the house before traveling to Prayagraj with his wife, Soni, and children for a holy dip at the Kumbh.
“We were horrified to see the condition of Sanju Devi,” said Ranjit Paswan.
"She was weak, hungry, and had serious injuries on her right leg and hand, he said, further adding that it’s a shame that her own son did this to her."
Later, Sanju Devi's daughter, Chandni Kumari, who reached the spot with her maternal uncle, also expressed shock and outrage.
“My brother has always been selfish, but I never thought that he could stoop so low,” said Chandni Kumari, further adding, she will take legal action against him.
Sanju Devi's brother Mansa Mahato said that his sister is unable to speak or walk. He was not informed that her son is going to Kumbh along with his family. Another relative of Sanju Devi, Mithun Prajapati, said that the old woman had serious wounds on her right leg and hand, which emitted an unpleasant odour.
On getting information about the incident, people from the vicinity reached the spot. The woman has been admitted to the hospital.
Interestingly, Sanju had sacrificed her government job, which was to be given to her on compensatory grounds after the death of her husband, for her son Akhilesh Prajapati a few years back. Later the job was given to her son Akhilesh Kumar Prajapati.
When contacted over phone, son Akhilesh Kumar Prajapati said that since his mother was unwell, he did not take her along with them to Kumbh.
“I came to Prayagraj after making all arrangements for her,” said Akhilesh.
Meanwhile, officer in-charge of Ramgarh Police Station, Krishna Kumar, said that this is an inhuman and shameful act.
Action will be taken against the son if any complaint is lodged in this regard, he said.