Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain attacked in Nagaon; accuses CM Himanta Sarma

GUWAHATI: Assam Congress MP Rakibul Hussain was on Thursday attacked by miscreants in the state’s Nagaon district.

The incident occurred at Rupohihat when the Dhubri MP was riding a two-wheeler to attend a party programme.

In a viral video, a man can be seen hitting Hussain with what looked like a cricket bat, and he fell down on the road. His personal security officers (PSOs) had tried to save him, but they were overpowered and assaulted by the assailants.

Talking to media persons later, Hussain alleged the attack on him was carried out at Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s direction.

“The attack was perpetrated by cowards. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma is afraid of losing power, and he is trying to remain alive politically by hook or by crook,” Hussain said, referring to next year’s Assembly elections in the state.

“He (Sarma) should resign as the home minister if he cannot run the department or take action against the SP and the OC (officer in charge) of the local police station,” the MP said.

He also said that if he had been provided with adequate security, the miscreants would not have dared to attack him. He said he would not lodge an FIR as it was meaningless.