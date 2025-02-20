Bhopal Diary | Is Narottam Mishra poised for a larger role?

IAS officer’s post on religion sparks row

Niyaz Khan, a bureaucrat from Madhya Pradesh known for his candid views, is back in the spotlight due to his recent social media posts. The 2015 batch IAS officer shared on X, “Islam is the religion of Arabia, here (in India) everyone was Hindu. People were converted from Hindus to Muslim, so even if the religions are different, the blood is the same. All have been part of the same culture, Muslims who consider people of Arabia as ideal, need to reconsider. First of all, they should consider Hindus as their brothers and then the Arabs.”

Khan has garnered attention for his reformative perspectives on Islam and Muslims.

Is Narottam Mishra poised for a larger role?

Lately, the political landscape in Bhopal has been abuzz with speculation regarding Narottam Mishra, a former minister and influential Brahmin politician, and the possibility of him taking on a significant responsibility within the ruling BJP. Prominent party leaders, including state BJP in-charge Mahendra Singh, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and the state’s senior-most cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya, have been seen visiting Mishra’s residence. The party is expected to announce the new state BJP chief soon, and Mishra is considered one of the leading candidates for the position.

LoP seeks time from PM for Cong MLAs

The LoP in Madhya Pradesh, Umang Singhar, has written to the PMO requesting a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming visit to Bhopal this month. A delegation of Congress MLAs, led by Singhar, wants to discuss several important issues, including the Madhya Pradesh Global Investors Summit. Singhar’s letter comes just a day after he made corruption allegations against Govind Singh Rajput, a minister loyal to Jyotiraditya Scindia. During his visit, the Prime Minister is scheduled to lay the foundation for a cancer hospital in Bageshwar Dham (Chhatarpur) on February 23 and to inaugurate GIS in Bhopal on February 24.

Anuraag singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com