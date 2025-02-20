Biden committed $20 mn to promote democracy in India

NEW DELHI: During the Joe Biden administration, the United States committed over $20 million to promote democratic participation in India.

The American fund is close to the $21-million estimate of Elon Musk and the US foreign assistance data on promoting democratic participation and civil society in India.

In the 2024 election year, the US allocated $5.5 million toward voter turnout initiatives, and in 2023, $6.1 million was spent under the same head.

Over the past four years, the total commitment for democratic participation was $20.1 million, with $13.25 million disbursed (see table).

However, the data does not specify the organisations that received the funds, making it unclear where the money went or the direct impact on voter turnout. However, the US released only $13.5 million in the same period, against the commitment of $20.1 million under the head of Democratic Participation and Civil Society during the Biden administration’s period of 2021-24.

Curiously, the major funds were disbursed during the pre-General election year 2023 and the general election year 2024.

In 2024, it disbursed $5.5 million against a commitment of $6.8 million, and in 2023, it overspent $6.1 million against a commitment of $4.1 million to its partner organisations.