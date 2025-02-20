Ekta Utsav: Shah says India incomplete without northeast

NEW DELHI: Stressing on the crucial role played by the North-Eastern states in the “unity” of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that India remained incomplete without the region.

Addressing an event organised by the Assam Rifiles to mark “Unity Utsav” here, Shah said, “The word ‘unity’ holds much importance for the North East. After many years of independence, this part of the country - which is even larger than Uttar Pradesh - remained distant from Delhi.”

He, however, said that now with the efforts made to improve connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has diminished the distances both in terms ‘physical” and ‘dil ki duri’. He said, “Today, northeast is of entire India, and the entire India is of northeast.”

Crediting PM Modi for many developmental initiatives taken by the Centre in the region, Shah said that there were many opportunities for the youth in various sectors such as tourism, technology, agriculture and entrepreneurship.

Calling the eight states of the North-East “ashta rishi”, Shah said, “They are capable of making India prosperous. Be it cultural or economic development, sports or research and development. There are many opportunities for youth from the northeast in each sector - from tourism to technology, sports to space, agriculture to entrepreneurship, banking to business.” Without the Northeast, India is incomplete, he added.