Ekta Utsav: Shah says India incomplete without northeast

NEW DELHI: Stressing on the crucial role played by the North-Eastern states in the “unity” of the country, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that India remained incomplete without the region.
Addressing an event organised by the Assam Rifiles to mark “Unity Utsav” here, Shah said, “The word ‘unity’ holds much importance for the North East. After many years of independence, this part of the country - which is even larger than Uttar Pradesh - remained distant from Delhi.”
He, however, said that now with the efforts made to improve connectivity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has diminished the distances both in terms ‘physical” and ‘dil ki duri’. He said, “Today, northeast is of entire India, and the entire India is of northeast.”
Crediting PM Modi for many developmental initiatives taken by the Centre in the region, Shah said that there were many opportunities for the youth in various sectors such as tourism, technology, agriculture and entrepreneurship.
Calling the eight states of the North-East “ashta rishi”, Shah said, “They are capable of making India prosperous. Be it cultural or economic development, sports or research and development. There are many opportunities for youth from the northeast in each sector - from tourism to technology, sports to space, agriculture to entrepreneurship, banking to business.” Without the Northeast, India is incomplete, he added.
Referring to the cultural riches of the northeast, the Home Minister said that the region has more than 160 tribes and 200 other communities, and its inhabitants speak over 200 dialects and languages.
“When I was the president of my party, I travelled for 22 days in the northeast and understood its riches. I don’t mean it in terms of wealth. We have over 200 communities living in the region. More than 160 tribes live here. Over 200 dialects and languages are spoken here. More than 50 unique festivals are celebrated,” Shah said.
The Home Minister said that there was a 75 per cent decline in the violence in the region while more than 2,500 armed miscreants have surrendered. He said, “Assam Rifles is known as a friend of Northeast. I appreciate the work of Assam Rifle for its outstanding works. There has been a 75 percent decline in violence in the region. Over 2,500 armed miscreants have surrendered, and several agreements have been made with such insurgent groups of the northeast.”
Shah also gave away prizes to achievers at ‘Ekta Utsav’, a five-day sports and cultural event, which Assam Rifles organized in collaboration with the North East Association for Social Welfare (NEASW).