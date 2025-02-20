Government launches campaign to screen people above 30 for non-communicable diseases, common cancers

NEW DELHI: In view of the escalating burden of non-communicable diseases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday launched an intensified special campaign to achieve 100 per cent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for diabetes, hypertension and other NCD diseases and common cancers.

The campaign - which will run from February 20 to March 30 - aims to ensure early detection and timely intervention for NCDs and three common cancers - oral, breast and cervical cancer.

The initiative is expected to lower healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals across the nation, the ministry said in a statement.

The campaign will be executed across the more than 1.6 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).

As per World Health Organisation (WHO), in India in 2018, NCDs are estimated to account for 63% of all deaths in the country of which cardiovascular diseases lead to 27% of overall mortality cause followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11%), cancers (9%), diabetes (3%) and others (13%).