Government launches campaign to screen people above 30 for non-communicable diseases, common cancers

NEW DELHI: In view of the escalating burden of non-communicable diseases in the country, the Union Health Ministry on Thursday launched an intensified special campaign to achieve 100 per cent screening of all individuals aged 30 years and above for diabetes, hypertension and other NCD diseases and common cancers.
The campaign - which will run from February 20 to March 30 - aims to ensure early detection and timely intervention for NCDs and three common cancers - oral, breast and cervical cancer.
The initiative is expected to lower healthcare costs and enhance the overall quality of life for individuals across the nation, the ministry said in a statement.
The campaign will be executed across the more than 1.6 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) and various healthcare facilities nationwide, under the National Programme for Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (NP-NCD).
As per World Health Organisation (WHO), in India in 2018, NCDs are estimated to account for 63% of all deaths in the country of which cardiovascular diseases lead to 27% of overall mortality cause followed by chronic respiratory diseases (11%), cancers (9%), diabetes (3%) and others (13%).
NCDs include a wide spectrum of medical disorders both acute and chronic like cancers, diabetes, hypertension, cardiovascular diseases and stroke, chronic kidney diseases (CKDs), Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Diseases (COPDs), asthma, Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) etc.
The campaign will include door-to-door outreach by trained ASHAs, ANMs, and frontline workers, who will conduct community visits to ensure maximum screening coverage, reaching individuals in their homes.
The states and Union Territories (UTs) will guarantee the availability of essential medical supplies, including BP monitors, glucometers, and necessary medications at all healthcare centres.
The idea of the campaign is real-time monitoring.
The data will be screened, treated, and follow-ups will be uploaded daily on the NP-NCD portal, ensuring transparency and accountability.
It will involve multi-level coordination. The nodal officers will be appointed at facility, block, district, and state levels to facilitate seamless execution of the campaign.
States and UTs will provide updates to the ministry by 6 pm daily, allowing for continuous monitoring and technical support.
The intensified screening campaign also aims to improve linkage to care by establishing structured treatment and follow-up protocols.
The campaign also seeks to reduce complications associated with NCDs.
According to WHO, the NCDs are collectively responsible for more than 74 per cent of all deaths worldwide including heart disease, stroke, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases and diabetes.