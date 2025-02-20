Gujarat budget 2025: Rs 3.70 lakh crore outlay, five lakh jobs, major boost for farmers

AHMEDABAD: Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, in his fourth consecutive Gujarat budget presentation, outlined key initiatives targeting youth, farmers, and women.
During his 85-minute speech, he unveiled a Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget focused on economic growth and employment generation. A major highlight was the announcement of five lakh new jobs, reinforcing the state's push for workforce expansion.
In a significant relief for farmers, he also introduced a provision allowing them to obtain a ‘farmer certificate’ even if all their land becomes uncultivated, ensuring continued access to agricultural benefits.
Gujarat's budget charts an ambitious course for economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare, with six new growth hubs planned across key regions - Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Saurashtra Coastal, and Kutch - set to drive regional development.
Strengthening connectivity, the state will develop two Greenfield Expressways and 12 high-speed corridors, including the Namo Shakti Expressway linking Deesa in North Gujarat to Pipavav in Saurashtra and the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway, enhancing access to major pilgrimage sites.
In a bid to bolster air connectivity, a new airport in Dahod has been announced, alongside upgrades to airports in Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Porbandar.
Complementing this, tourism is set to receive a boost with the development of the Ambaji Corridor and the Dharoi Tourism Development Project. Urban development remains a priority, with 2025 declared as Urban Development Year and a 40 per cent budget increase dedicated to enhancing infrastructure in newly formed municipal corporations.
Addressing water conservation, Gujarat will roll out the 'Catch the Rain' campaign across urban areas, aligning with the Prime Minister’s call to raise groundwater levels through public participation. Meanwhile, housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been enhanced, increasing financial assistance per beneficiary to Rs 1.70 lakh.
Welfare initiatives remain at the forefront, with Rs 30,000 crore allocated for Vanbandhu development, focusing on education, employment, and infrastructure in the tribal belt from Ambaji to Umargam. Gujarat's fisheries sector, backed by the country’s longest coastline, will receive a record Rs 1,622 crore package to enhance fish production and job creation.
Agriculture modernization is another key focus, with Rs 1,612 crore set aside to strengthen the sector and support farmers. To prepare youth for the AI era, the government will establish AI labs in seven technical institutes and create an ecosystem fostering startups, including four new i-Hubs.
Women’s empowerment takes center stage with the launch of the ‘Sakhi Sahas Yojana,’ which will provide self-help groups with equipment support, loan guarantees, and other resources for self-reliance. Additionally, child nutrition has been prioritized, with a 25 per cent budget increase pushing the allocation to Rs 8,460 crore.
Social security measures have also been reinforced, with insurance coverage under the Janata Juth Aksmat Vima Yojana doubling from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 4 lakh, benefiting over 4.45 crore people. Through this comprehensive budget, Gujarat aims to balance economic expansion with social upliftment, ensuring inclusive and sustainable development.
Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel hailed the Rs 3.70 lakh crore Gujarat budget as a landmark financial plan, calling it "the largest in the state's history" and a testament to the government's unwavering commitment to development.
"With a 21.8 per cent increase in capital expenditure over the previous year, this budget strengthens Gujarat's growth trajectory and paves the way for a brighter future," he stated.
Highlighting the transformative vision behind the budget, CM Patel emphasised its role in enhancing the quality of life for citizens.
"This budget is a successful effort to make the lives of Gujarat's people more comfortable, prosperous, and fulfilling," he said, adding that the state is consistently reaching new milestones in progress and development.