Gujarat budget 2025: Rs 3.70 lakh crore outlay, five lakh jobs, major boost for farmers

AHMEDABAD: Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, in his fourth consecutive Gujarat budget presentation, outlined key initiatives targeting youth, farmers, and women.

During his 85-minute speech, he unveiled a Rs 3.70 lakh crore budget focused on economic growth and employment generation. A major highlight was the announcement of five lakh new jobs, reinforcing the state's push for workforce expansion.

In a significant relief for farmers, he also introduced a provision allowing them to obtain a ‘farmer certificate’ even if all their land becomes uncultivated, ensuring continued access to agricultural benefits.

Gujarat's budget charts an ambitious course for economic growth, infrastructure, and social welfare, with six new growth hubs planned across key regions - Surat, Ahmedabad, Vadodara, Rajkot, Saurashtra Coastal, and Kutch - set to drive regional development.

Strengthening connectivity, the state will develop two Greenfield Expressways and 12 high-speed corridors, including the Namo Shakti Expressway linking Deesa in North Gujarat to Pipavav in Saurashtra and the Somnath-Dwarka Expressway, enhancing access to major pilgrimage sites.

In a bid to bolster air connectivity, a new airport in Dahod has been announced, alongside upgrades to airports in Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar, and Porbandar.

Complementing this, tourism is set to receive a boost with the development of the Ambaji Corridor and the Dharoi Tourism Development Project. Urban development remains a priority, with 2025 declared as Urban Development Year and a 40 per cent budget increase dedicated to enhancing infrastructure in newly formed municipal corporations.

Addressing water conservation, Gujarat will roll out the 'Catch the Rain' campaign across urban areas, aligning with the Prime Minister’s call to raise groundwater levels through public participation. Meanwhile, housing support under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) has been enhanced, increasing financial assistance per beneficiary to Rs 1.70 lakh.