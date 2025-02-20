JAC Board Class 10 exams of Hindi, Science cancelled following reports of paper leak

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has cancelled the Class 10 exams for Hindi, held on 18 February, and Science, held on 20 February, due to reports of paper leaks on social media.
The decision was taken after it was discovered that the Science question paper had been circulating widely on social media before the exam, with some students even reporting that the questions matched exactly with the leaked version.
The JAC Chairman, Natwa Hansda, announced the cancellation of the exam, stating that a high-level committee would be formed to investigate the paper leak. The state government has also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, which will submit a report after a detailed inquiry.
In the investigation conducted by JAC, the news of the paper leak that went viral on social media two days ago has been proven to be true.
According to the JAC Chairman, as soon as the question paper was opened at 9:45 am on Thursday, it was compared with those viral on social media, and the matter was found to be true. Hansda also informed that the process of cancelling the Science Theory exam has already been started.
“Strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for it,” said the JAC Chairman.
Notably, there were reports of a paper leak in Giridih on 19 February. Allegedly, Rs 3,000 were also taken from many students, but JAC and Giridih District Education Officers denied it at that time.
Student leader Devendra Mahato had also met the JAC Secretary and informed him about the entire matter.
JAC Secretary Jayant Mishra was told that the question paper of the Hindi subject exam on 18 February was leaked a day before, i.e., on the night of 17 February.
During the meeting with the JAC Secretary, Devendra Nath Mahato had requested immediate action on the matter. Along with this, he also showed the question paper of Science Theory.
Meanwhile, State BJP President Babulal Marandi has attacked the state government and posted on social media platform X, saying, “Hemant government, notorious as paper leak mafia, has shamed Jharkhand again. Perhaps this is the first time that the matriculation exam paper has been leaked in Jharkhand.”
The Science paper was going viral on social media as soon as the examination started this morning. When the question paper was compared with the original one, it was found to be exactly the same, he added.
“The Education Minister and JAC Chairman should take moral responsibility and resign immediately,” he said.
“The state government should recommend a CBI inquiry into this paper leak case and ensure strict punitive action against the culprits,” wrote Marandi on X.