JAC Board Class 10 exams of Hindi, Science cancelled following reports of paper leak

RANCHI: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has cancelled the Class 10 exams for Hindi, held on 18 February, and Science, held on 20 February, due to reports of paper leaks on social media.

The decision was taken after it was discovered that the Science question paper had been circulating widely on social media before the exam, with some students even reporting that the questions matched exactly with the leaked version.

The JAC Chairman, Natwa Hansda, announced the cancellation of the exam, stating that a high-level committee would be formed to investigate the paper leak. The state government has also ordered a thorough investigation into the matter, which will submit a report after a detailed inquiry.

In the investigation conducted by JAC, the news of the paper leak that went viral on social media two days ago has been proven to be true.

According to the JAC Chairman, as soon as the question paper was opened at 9:45 am on Thursday, it was compared with those viral on social media, and the matter was found to be true. Hansda also informed that the process of cancelling the Science Theory exam has already been started.

“Strict action will be taken against those who will be found responsible for it,” said the JAC Chairman.