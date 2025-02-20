Kushinagar to be developed as international tourist destination, says Minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has issued directions to authorities to spruce up lighting and various other amenities to facilitate visitors with walking disability at Kushinagar, a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site located in Uttar Pradesh.

After reviewing the arrangements in place at ‘Parinirvana Stupa’, also known as Mahaparinirvana Temple, located among the ruins of ancient Buddhist monasteries founded during the 5th century AD, the minister said it would be developed as an international tourist attraction.

“According to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, Kushinagar in UP will be developed as an international tourist place. Today I reviewed the arrangements of the ‘Mahaparinirvana Temple’. I instructed ASI to provide better lighting and ramp facilities for tourists in the temple,” he posted on social media platform ‘X’.

It is believed that Gautama Buddha died in Kushinagar and attained ‘parinirvana’. Kushinagar is the central point of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya.

In the Union Budget earlier this month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans to boost growth of tourism with special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha.