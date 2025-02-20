Kushinagar to be developed as international tourist destination, says Minister Shekhawat

NEW DELHI: Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has issued directions to authorities to spruce up lighting and various other amenities to facilitate visitors with walking disability at Kushinagar, a significant Buddhist pilgrimage site located in Uttar Pradesh.
After reviewing the arrangements in place at ‘Parinirvana Stupa’, also known as Mahaparinirvana Temple, located among the ruins of ancient Buddhist monasteries founded during the 5th century AD, the minister said it would be developed as an international tourist attraction.
“According to Prime Minister Modi’s vision, Kushinagar in UP will be developed as an international tourist place. Today I reviewed the arrangements of the ‘Mahaparinirvana Temple’. I instructed ASI to provide better lighting and ramp facilities for tourists in the temple,” he posted on social media platform ‘X’.
It is believed that Gautama Buddha died in Kushinagar and attained ‘parinirvana’. Kushinagar is the central point of the Buddhist circuit, which consists of pilgrimage sites at Lumbini, Sarnath and Gaya.
In the Union Budget earlier this month, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled plans to boost growth of tourism with special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha.
“Continuing with the emphasis on places of spiritual and religious significance in the July Budget, there will be a special focus on destinations related to the life and times of Lord Buddha,” the finance minister had said.
The Centre in recent years has been focusing on promoting sites related to Buddha. It organised the first Asian Buddhist Summit in Delhi last year. The summit, themed “Role of Buddha Dhamma in Strengthening Asia,” featured prominent Sangha leaders, scholars, and practitioners from across the continent, fostering dialogue and understanding while addressing contemporary challenges faced by the Buddhist community.
Earlier, in 2023, the first of its kind event — a two-day international conference on ‘Shared Buddhist Heritage’ was held in Delhi in 2023.
The programme brought together Central Asian, East Asian, South Asian and Arab countries on a common platform to discuss “Shared Buddhist Heritage”. In this series, an International Airport at the Lord Buddha’s Parinirvana in Kushinagar in Uttar Pradesh was inaugurated in 2021.