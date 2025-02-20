Modi government putting India's national security, territorial integrity at risk: Congress chief Kharge

The Congress chief said that in Himachal Pradesh, where 75 villages need to be improved, the Modi government at the Centre has given almost no funds for it.

Kharge claimed that in December 2024, China announced plans to build the 'world's largest dam' on the Brahmaputra River, which could prove disastrous for our national security, environment and the north-eastern states.

The Brahmaputra River, he said, accounts for 30 per cent of India's freshwater resources, making its flow vital to India.

The Congress president said according to a reply by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha in 2022, your government said that "in March 2021, China adopted its 14th Five-Year Plan, which mentions plans for hydropower projects in the lower reaches of the Brahmaputra River".

"This means that the Modi government was aware of this matter since 2021, but still, your government remained absolutely silent. It is clear. Modiji, your Government's priority is PR stunts and false advertisements for itself, not the national security of India," Kharge said citing news reports of China building 90 new villages along the border in Arunachal Pradesh.