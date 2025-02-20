Nation

Mumbai police receives threat to blow up deputy CM Shinde's car; probe on

Anonymous calls were received by different police stations including Goregaon, J J Marg police stations and the control room at Mantralaya, threatening to blow up Eknath Shinde's car.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (File photo | PTI)
PTI
Updated on
1 min read

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Thursday morning received anonymous calls and emails threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

Probe was underway, he said.

Calls were received at Goregaon, J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters, said the official.

The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, he said.

According to media reports citing police sources, cops believe the threats to be hoaxes. In response to the threat, security have been beefed up at Shinde's residence and public have been advised to remain vigilant.

Eknath Shinde
Bomb Threat

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com