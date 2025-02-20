Mumbai police receives threat to blow up deputy CM Shinde's car; probe on

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police on Thursday morning received anonymous calls and emails threatening to blow up Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's car, an official said.

Probe was underway, he said.

Calls were received at Goregaon, J J Marg police stations and at the control room at Mantralaya, the state government's headquarters, said the official.

The caller threatened to blow up Shinde's car with a bomb, he said.

According to media reports citing police sources, cops believe the threats to be hoaxes. In response to the threat, security have been beefed up at Shinde's residence and public have been advised to remain vigilant.