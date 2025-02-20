Rahul Gandhi questions Mayawati's political strategy, says BJP would have lost 2024 polls if BSP joined INDIA

LUCKNOW: Visiting his parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli for the first time after the Delhi assembly election outcome, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, on Thursday, claimed that the BJP would have lost the 2024 Lok Sabha polls had the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) joined the INDIA bloc.

Questioning the political strategy of the BSP chief, Rahul Gandhi asked, “Why does Mayawati not contest elections properly? We asked her to join the INDIA bloc but she refused. If all three parties including the Congress, Samajwadi Party and BSP had come together, the BJP would not have won.” However, it may be recalled that the Samajwadi Party had opposed the inclusion of Mayawati in the alliance in UP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

While interacting with a group of Dalit students of his constituency during his two-day visit to Rae Bareli, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also highlighted the contribution of Dalits to the country's Constitution.

“Dr BR Ambedkar lacked facilities, yet he shook the entire political system,” he said. Naming some top private companies among the country's major 500 firms,

Gandhi asked the youth how many of these companies were headed by Dalits. When a young person responded "None," Rahul Gandhi asked, "Why not?" Another young person replied, "We lack enough facilities."

However, in disagreement, Rahul Gandhi cited Dr Ambedkar, who, he claimed, had no facilities and was alone in his efforts, yet he made a palpable and noticeable impact on the country's politics.

He said that the Dalits had faced discrimination for thousands of years. ‘’Ambedkar kept this (discrimination) in mind when he prepared our Constitution....he gave power to the Dalits through the Constitution,’’ the Congress leader said. ‘’Every Dalit is an Ambedkar,” he added.