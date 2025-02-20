Raipur police registered FIR over offensive posts targeting social activist, family on social media

RAIPUR: In a prompt action, the Raipur police lodged an FIR over a complaint of persistent mental distress caused by a series of offensive posts targeting a social activist for over a year through a social media platform X (earlier Twitter) created on a purported fictitious name.

A resident of Raipur Kunal Shukla in his police complaint cited that a 55-year-old Nilesh Raichura has been routinely targeting him, his wife and daughter with disturbing filthy posts and offensive remarks.

“I initially ignored him. But he persisted in using abusive disgusting comments and began threatening me. I was scared as his unending aggression caused a long-drawn-out mental harassment. I was very concerned about the safety of my 11-year-old daughter. Left with no option, I had to approach the Raipur senior superintendent of police with my complaint seeking justice. I requested that the public decency and morality should be upheld. The police inquired into my grievances and after verification found it to be true”, Shukla, who is also an RTI activist, said.

Raichura, who resides in the neighbouring Dhamtari district, has created his profile X- handle in the name of ‘Kathiawadi'.

The Raipur police registered a case against Raichura under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Section 296 (performing obscene acts, comments or songs in public).

Several social activists and netizens appreciated the move citing that the police having registered the case can set a good precedent for inculcating a sense of accountability for users on digital platforms.