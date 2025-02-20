Rajasthan government denies phone tapping charges by its own minister that triggered uproar

JAIPUR: After a massive uproar over the alleged phone tapping of a cabinet minister, the Bhajan Lal Sharma government finally presented its response on the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena’s phone was not tapped by the government and claimed that Meena himself had denied the allegations.

A fortnight ago, a huge political storm had erupted after Meena had accused his own government of snooping on him by tapping his phone. The charges reflected the internal strife in the ruling BJP and armed the Congress with substantial ammunition to attack the state government.

On Thursday, however, Bedham said in the House that Meena's phone was not tapped. “A few days ago a statement of Minister Kirori Lal Meena came to our notice through the media in which it was mentioned that his mobile phone was under surveillance. I would like to assure the house with full responsibility, that Kirori Lal Meena's phone has not been tapped by the present government," he said.