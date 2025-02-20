Rajasthan government denies phone tapping charges by its own minister that triggered uproar

JAIPUR: After a massive uproar over the alleged phone tapping of a cabinet minister, the Bhajan Lal Sharma government finally presented its response on the issue in the Rajasthan Assembly on Thursday. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham said Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena’s phone was not tapped by the government and claimed that Meena himself had denied the allegations.
A fortnight ago, a huge political storm had erupted after Meena had accused his own government of snooping on him by tapping his phone. The charges reflected the internal strife in the ruling BJP and armed the Congress with substantial ammunition to attack the state government.
On Thursday, however, Bedham said in the House that Meena's phone was not tapped. “A few days ago a statement of Minister Kirori Lal Meena came to our notice through the media in which it was mentioned that his mobile phone was under surveillance. I would like to assure the house with full responsibility, that Kirori Lal Meena's phone has not been tapped by the present government," he said.
In response, Leader of Opposition Tikaram Julie stood up in the House and asked the BJP government to take immediate action against the minister. Julie said, “If the phone was not tapped, then why did Kirori Lal accuse the government? The government should take action against him.”
The Leader of Opposition also drew attention to a statement made by the same minister before the Rising Rajasthan Summit. Julie reminded the House that Meena had claimed that the Chief Minister was worried that he would cause a ruckus during the event. Julie added, “But even then no action was taken. I want to know that when Kirori Lal has resigned, why is it not being accepted?" Opposition leaders subsequently walked out of the House. It may be recalled that Meena had submitted his resignation last year but it has neither been accepted nor rejected.
There was a commotion in the assembly on February 7 after the allegations of phone tapping were made by Meena in a public meeting. The opposition was adamant on demanding an answer from the CM on the allegations. They remained in the well throughout the speech of the CM and kept raising slogans which led to the House being adjourned till February 19.