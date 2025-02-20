Teen Rajasthan powerlifter dies in tragic gym accident as 270 kg barbell falls on her neck while training

JAIPUR: In a terrible tragedy, Yashtika Acharya, a 17-year-old powerlifter, lost her life while lifting weights at a gym in Rajasthan's Bikaner district.

Acharya, a gold medalist, was attempting a squat with approximately 270 kg when she lost her balance, causing the barbell to fall on her neck. Despite immediate first aid and being rushed to the hospital, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to reports, Acharya was undergoing her regular training session in a gym located near her home. Her trainer was present at the time and also sustained injuries in the accident.

Eyewitnesses stated that before attempting the lift, her trainer counted down, saying, "One... two... three," before instructing her to lift. However, as soon as she attempted the squat, the entire weight shifted onto her neck, and she was unable to stabilize. She collapsed under the pressure, leading to the fatal accident. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media and the young athlete’s untimely demises has left viewers in mourning.

In the viral video, Yashtika's trainer can be seen standing behind her, guiding her through the lift. Other gym members were also present, observing her attempt. As she exerted full force to lift the 270 kg weight, she suddenly lost balance, and the barbell fell onto her shoulders, breaking her neck bone and causing her to fall unconscious.

Yashtika was a rising star in powerlifting, having recently won a gold medal in the equipped category and a silver medal in the classic category at the 33rd National Bench Press Championship held in Goa. Her father, Aishwarya Acharya, 50, is a contractor. The gym where she was practicing had only been operational for a few months.

Naya Shahar Police Station in-charge Vikram Tiwari stated that the family has not registered a case. While the police have conducted a post-mortem examination, no FIR has been filed. However, an internal investigation is underway.

The tragic accident has sparked discussions on gym safety protocols and the importance of proper supervision during high-risk weightlifting exercises.