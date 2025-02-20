UP Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna tables Rs 8.09 lakh crore Budget

Khanna began his address by praising Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and highlighting developments in the state under his leadership.

He also mentioned the ongoing Maha Kumbh as he began his address.

He described the Kumbh as not only a cultural and religious event but also a rare astronomical occurrence symbolising India's ancient faith and cultural integrity.

Khanna said the total Budget outlay for financial year 2025-26 is 9.8 per cent higher from the Budget outlay for FY25.

The size of the state's Budget for 2024-25 was Rs 7,36,437 crore that included new schemes worth Rs 24,863.57 crore.

Khanna said the state government will develop an Artificial Intelligence City and set up a park for technological research in Cyber Security.

There are also provisions for the modernisation of the Legislative Assembly as well as the development of smart classes and laboratories in schools and polytechnics.