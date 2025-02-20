US deportation of Indians: Uttarakhand Congress leader arrives shackled to assembly as a mark of protest

DEHRADUN: In a striking display of dissent during the Uttarakhand Assembly's budget session, Congress's Deputy Leader of Opposition, Bhuvan Kapdi, captured everyone's attention with his unique protest.

On Thursday, Kapdi arrived at the assembly complex handcuffed and shackled to draw focus to the issue of Indian nationals being forcibly repatriated from the United States in chains.

"This is a matter of grave concern," Kapdi said. "The treatment of our citizens by foreign authorities is unacceptable, and the central government must take a stand."

It is noteworthy that, currently, the U.S. administration is apprehending individuals residing illegally in the country and repatriating them in inhumane conditions. Among those affected are people from various countries, including India.

Speaking to the media before entering the assembly, Kapdi addressed the ongoing international media coverage of the issue, saying, "The U.S. administration has adopted an extremely inhumane approach to repatriating undocumented immigrants."

"Individuals are being shackled and sent back in military aircraft. Protests against this inhumanity are occurring worldwide, including in India. Disturbing images of Indians bound in chains have also emerged," he added.

Kapdi further explained, "On the third day of the budget session, I felt compelled to bind my own hands and feet to express my protest against this issue."

The Congress MLA from Khatima said, "The most unfortunate and regrettable aspect is that the Modi government at the center remains idle, sitting with its hands folded despite witnessing all of this."