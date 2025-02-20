Uttarakhand government unveils Rs 1,01,175 crore budget with focus on infrastructure, welfare

DEHRADUN: In a bold move to enhance infrastructure while maintaining economic stability, the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government has unveiled a Rs 1,01,175.33 crore budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Finance Minister Prem Chandra Aggarwal presented the budget on Thursday in the State Assembly in Dehradun, outlining a comprehensive roadmap for the state's development.

"This budget focuses on key sectors such as agriculture, industry, energy, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and Ayush," Aggarwal stated, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering growth across multiple domains.

The budget outlines total receipts of Rs 1,01,034.75 crore, comprising Rs 62,540.54 crore in revenue receipts and Rs 38,494.21 crore in capital receipts. The projections indicate that tax revenue is expected to contribute Rs 39,917.74 crore, while non-tax revenue is anticipated to yield Rs 22,622.80 crore.

This financial framework reflects the government's strategic focus on sustainable development and improving the quality of life for residents across the state. In his budget speech, Finance Minister Aggarwal stated, "The budget emphasizes key sectors, including agriculture, industry, energy, infrastructure, connectivity, tourism, and Ayush, reflecting the Dhami government's commitment to holistic development."

In his address to the assembly, Finance Minister Agarwal stated that the budget is based on the 'GYAN' model (Gareeb, Yuva, Anndata, and Naari), which emphasizes a special focus on the poor, youth, farmers, and women.

Highlighting the budget's provisions for industry and startups, he noted, "We have allocated Rs 50 crore for MSME industries, Rs 35 crore for the Mega Industry Policy, and Rs 30 crore to promote startup entrepreneurship."

Additionally, the FM announced a provision of Rs 500 crore under the Mega Project Scheme, emphasising the government's commitment to fostering economic growth and innovation.