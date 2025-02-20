'Very disturbing': SC stays Lokpal order entertaining complaints against sitting HC judge; issues notice to Centre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the Lokpal order entertaining complaints against a sitting high court judge, terming it "something very, very disturbing" and concerning the independence of the judiciary.

A special bench headed by Justice B R Gavai issued notice and sought responses from the Centre, the Lokpal registrar and the person who has filed complaints against the sitting high court judge.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said a high court judge would never fall within the ambit of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013.

The bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Abhay S Oka, issued an injunction to prevent the complainant from disclosing the name of the judge and directed him to keep the complaint filed by him confidential.

The apex court was dealing with a suo motu proceedings initiated over the January 27 order passed by the Lokpal.

"Issue notice to the Union of India, the registrar of Lokpal and the complainant. The registrar (judicial) is directed to mask the identity of the complainant and serve him through the registrar (judicial) of the high court where the complainant resides," it said.

"In the meantime, there shall be stay to the impugned order," the bench said.