'Very unfair': Trump says Tesla entry into India is 'impossible'; Musk stresses on 100 % tariff on auto imports

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has said if Elon Musk's Tesla built a factory in India to avoid that country's tariffs, it would be unfair to the US.

Trump's comments came amid moves by him to increase tariffs significantly.

On February 13, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral meeting with Trump at the White House, the US President announced reciprocal tariffs.

Trump in a recent interview with Fox News' Sean Hannity said during their meeting he told Prime Minister Modi that India charges the highest tariffs in the world.

Trump said it is "impossible" for Musk to sell a car in India.

"Every country in the world takes advantage of us, and they do it with tariffs... It is impossible to sell a car, practically, in, as an example, India," he said.