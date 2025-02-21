A car crash and three dead women in a house in Kolkata keep police on their toes

A speeding Sedan carrying three persons smashed into a pillar at 100 kmph near the Avishikta crossing on the Eastern Metropolitan Bypass in Kolkata on February 19. The three persons travelling in the car had a miraculous escape. They have been identified as Prasun Dey, his younger brother Pranay Dey and the latter's teenage son Pratip.

Lying in a hospital bed, hours later, Pranay made a shocking revelation. According to the Times of India, he revealed that his wife Sudeshna, sister-in-law Romi, and niece Priyamvada were dead (by suicide) inside their home in Tangra in East Kolkata.

The TOI report said that when police broke open the main door of their house, police found the three women in separate rooms. Further, bloodstains were found across multiple areas.

On Thursday, police, according to The Telegraph Online, disclosed that the two women and the teenage girl found dead at their four-storey Tangra home on Wednesday had been murdered.

Priyambada Dey, 14, who had multiple injuries and bruises, died of poisoning, according to the preliminary postmortem report, The Telegraph quoting investigators said.

Romi Dey, 44, and Sudeshna Dey, 39, suffered multiple cuts and slashes, none of which prima facie appear self-inflicted, they added.

Prasun Dey, had slashes on her wrists and a single cut on her throat, the police said. Sudeshna, wife of Prasun’s brother Pranay Dey, had deep cuts on her wrists and a single superficial cut on her throat. Her death was caused by haemorrhagic shock or excess bleeding, the police said.

TOI report suggested that financial struggles may have forced the Deys to resort to the extreme step. The Deys were into leather good manufacturing and export business. They had suffered huge losses during the Covid era.

Despite Pranay's suicide pact claim, police have not ruled out foul play.