Alleged security breach: Haryana CM Saini, Union Minister Khattar's cavalcade forced to wait for over 15 minutes

CHANDIGARH: In an alleged security breach, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar's cavalcade was forced to wait for over 15 minutes on Wednesday night as the gate on the road leading to Punjab Bhawan and Haryana Bhawan was locked.

The Haryana government has taken up this issue with the Chandigarh Police.

Khattar and Saini were on their way to Haryana Niwas in Sector 3, Chandigarh, when their cavalcade was suddenly stopped for over 15 minutes on Wednesday night due to a locked gate on the road leading to Punjab Bhawan and Haryana Bhawan.

The security personnel assigned to the chief minister's detail entered Punjab Bhawan, located the watchman on duty at the gate, and had it unlocked, allowing the cavalcade to pass through.

“Now, the Haryana government has taken up this issue with Chandigarh Police, which is investigating the matter. Not only that, Haryana CID is also probing the security breach,” said an official.

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said today that on Wednesday night at around 11 pm he and Khattar had to wait for about 15 minutes in Chandigarh.

“We were going from the chief minister’s residence towards Haryana Niwas. The gate on the road in front of Punjab Bhawan was found to be locked. This is the same road that further leads to the Haryana Niwas building located next to Punjab Bhawan. The gate should have not been locked.”

“I was told that there was some issue in Punjab Bhawan. This road should have not been closed as there is lot of VVIP movement at any time of the day and night. Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has given directions to deploy security there.” he added.