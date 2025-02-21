Assam police identify 10 suspects in attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain

GUWAHATI: he Assam Police have identified 10 people involved in the attack on Congress MP Rakibul Hussain in Nagaon district on Thursday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the development on social media, stating that the police had identified those responsible for the assault. The individuals named are Harun from Jamtola, Haresh from Fakoli, Basir from Tamulitup, Kasem Ali and Rosidul from Kawoimari, Ayub from Gunabari, Lutkior from Rail Station, Khaleque from Rowmari, Mojibur from Gorematikhowa, and Jahangir from Koachgaon. Sarma assured that the police would take action according to the law.

Hussain had filed an FIR on Friday, naming 22 people in connection with the attack. The incident occurred in Rupohihat while he was riding a two-wheeler to attend a party event. In a viral video, a man was seen striking him with a bat-like object, causing him to fall on the road. His security officers tried to protect him but were overpowered and assaulted by the attackers.

Hussain, who won the Samaguri Assembly seat five times since 2001, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Dhubri last year. His son contested the by-election for the Samaguri seat but lost to a BJP candidate.