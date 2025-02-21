Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son dismisses Tejashwi's allegations; says his father is '100 per cent fit'

PATNA: Nishant Kumar, the only son of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, on Friday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's allegations and claimed that his father is enjoying good health and is also able to govern the state properly.
Talking to media persons at Patna airport after his arrival from New Delhi, Nishant said, "His (Nitish's) health is 100 per cent fine."
In response to a media query, Nishant said that he would appeal to people once again to vote for his father as he has been making sincere efforts for the development of the state for the last 19 years. He also appealed to people to vote for his father in the 2025 assembly elections to pave the way for him to become the chief minister for the next term as well. He contended that his father would continue his endeavour to make the state a developed one.
"I appeal to people to extend their support to him in the larger interest of the state," he asserted.
He, however, parried questions on his joining active politics. Speculations are rife that he may join politics to continue the legacy of his father, a seasoned politician.
Nishant's reactions assumed significance in the wake of RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's allegations that Nitish Kumar's health is not good and he is not in a condition to run the government in proper manner. Tejashwi, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the state assembly, has repeatedly said that Nitish is a tired man now and unable to run the government.
Not only this. Even Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor had demanded from the state government to constitute a team of medical experts to examine the health of Nitish Kumar. He has also sought a medical bulletin on the health condition of Nitish.
Nishant had earlier hogged the limelight when he appealed to people to extend their support to his father and chief minister in the upcoming assembly elections. His reactions came when he along with his father had gone to Bakhtiyarpur in Patna district to pay tributes to freedom fighters, including his grandfather late Kaviraj Ram Lakhan Singh.