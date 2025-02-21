Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's son dismisses Tejashwi's allegations; says his father is '100 per cent fit'

PATNA: Nishant Kumar, the only son of Bihar chief minister and JD(U) president Nitish Kumar, on Friday dismissed RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav's allegations and claimed that his father is enjoying good health and is also able to govern the state properly.

Talking to media persons at Patna airport after his arrival from New Delhi, Nishant said, "His (Nitish's) health is 100 per cent fine."

In response to a media query, Nishant said that he would appeal to people once again to vote for his father as he has been making sincere efforts for the development of the state for the last 19 years. He also appealed to people to vote for his father in the 2025 assembly elections to pave the way for him to become the chief minister for the next term as well. He contended that his father would continue his endeavour to make the state a developed one.

"I appeal to people to extend their support to him in the larger interest of the state," he asserted.

He, however, parried questions on his joining active politics. Speculations are rife that he may join politics to continue the legacy of his father, a seasoned politician.