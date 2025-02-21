Dowry demand not needed to invoke cruelty charge against husbands: SC

Section 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) was introduced in the IPC in 1983 with the primary objective to protect married women from cruelty of their husbands or in-laws.

The provision provides a broad and inclusive definition of "cruelty" encompassing both physical and mental harm to the woman's body and in addition, it covers acts of harassment in pursuit of unlawful demands for property or valuable security, including demands related to dowry.

In the present case, the Andhra Pradesh High Court quashed an FIR against man and others in a case by holding that the allegations against the accused did not constitute the offence of cruelty under Section 498A IPC as there was no dowry demand.

Referring to several judgements, the top court set aside the high court's verdict quashing the FIR against the them after taking note of the wife's appeal.

The order referred to the statement of objects and reasons for the introduction Section 498A in the IPC in 1983 in Parliament and said it was brought when dowry deaths were on rise in the country.

The bench quoted the statement as saying in Parliament, "The provision was brought to deal effectively not only with cases of dowry death but also cases of cruelty to married women by their in-laws.