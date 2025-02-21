DRG jawan injured as IED planted by Naxalites goes off in Chhattisgarh

NARAYANPUR: A jawan of the District Reserve Guard was injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxalites went off in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Friday, police said.

The injured DRD jawan was being airlifted for treatment, he said.

The incident took place around 1.45 pm between Toymeta and Kawanar villages when a joint team of DRG and district force from Chhote Dongar police station was out patrolling for a road security operation, a police official said.