DRI busts seven FICN printing modules in Maharashtra, Bihar, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh

NEW DELHI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Friday said it has busted and dismantled seven modules involved in printing Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) and arrested nine people following a massive crackdown across the four states of Maharashtra, Haryana, Bihar, and Andhra Pradesh.

Officials said the action was part of the agency’s ongoing drive against modules involved in importing security paper and printing FICNs. DRI officials conducted simultaneous searches at 11 locations across the four states on Thursday, they added.

At Vikhroli West in Mumbai, the sleuths identified and located an importer. After a thorough search in a densely populated area, they uncovered a sophisticated facility for printing and finishing FICNs. Fake currency notes in the denominations of Rs 50 and Rs 100, along with several tools, were seized, officials said.

The seized items included laptops, printers, pen drives, security paper, A-4 size papers, and butter paper with Mahatma Gandhi’s watermark. Officials added that the DRI registered a complaint with the jurisdictional police and arrested one person. All equipment and tools were seized under the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for further investigation.