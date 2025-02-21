ED raids Punjab residence of Simran Preet Panesar, suspect in Canada’s biggest gold heist

CHANDIGARH: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) searched the residence of 32-year-old Simran Preet Panesar, who is wanted by Canadian authorities for his alleged role in the country’s biggest gold heist, worth over 20 million Canadian dollars (Rs 122 crore).

He is one of nine suspects in the gold heist that took place at the Toronto Pearson International Airport in April 2023.

ED officials raided Simran Preet Panesar’s rented apartment in Sector 79, Mohali, Punjab, where he was living with his family, including his wife, Preety Panesar, a former Miss India Uganda, as well as a singer and actor.

The ED team arrived at his residence around 7 am and began the investigation after registering a case against him under Section 2(1)(ra) of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

This legislation deals with cases of cross-border implications and mentions - “Any conduct by a person at a place outside India which constitutes an offence at that place and which would have constituted an offence specified in Part A, Part B or Part C of the Schedule, had it been committed in India and if such person [transfers in any manner] the proceeds of such conduct or part thereof to India.”