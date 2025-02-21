Eknath Shinde's 'don't take me lightly' warning fuels Mahayuti rift rumours

Amid rumors of a rift within Maharashtra's ruling alliance, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde warned his detractors to not "take me lightly".

Shinde, reflecting on his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray in the Shiv Sena, reminded detractors that he had toppled the state government in 2022 when he was underestimated.

"Do not take me lightly; I have already told those who have. I may be a regular party worker, but I am a worker of Balasaheb, and everyone should understand that. When you took me lightly in 2022, I changed the government. We brought in a government that reflected the will of the people," Shinde said, as quoted by ANI.