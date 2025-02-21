Heavy snowfall cuts off Lahaul Valley, Manali-Leh Highway closed

CHANDIGARH: The Manali-Leh Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic following heavy snowfall in higher areas of several districts in Himachal Pradesh, cutting off Lahaul Valley from the rest of the state and leaving both locals and tourists stranded.
With snow accumulation reaching up to 60 cm on the road connecting the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel to Keylong-Jispa, the route has become impassable. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is experiencing severe weather conditions.
In response, the Lahaul-Spiti police have issued a travel advisory urging all travellers to avoid the Manali-Leh route until further notice. The closure has significantly impacted transportation, halting vehicular movement on the affected stretch.
Road users have been advised to remain patient and stay updated through official channels regarding road conditions and weather. Tourists planning to travel in or out of the area have been urged to adjust their plans accordingly.
Deputy Commissioner of Lahaul-Spiti, Rahul Kumar, stated that efforts to restore road connectivity would begin as soon as weather conditions improve. “The Border Roads Organisation and the PWD are on standby and will deploy their workforce and machinery to clear key roads once the weather permits,” he said.
Kumar also cautioned people against unnecessary travel, particularly into high-altitude areas prone to snow avalanches.
Following heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Manali, roads beyond Nehru Kund have been closed to most vehicles. Additionally, National Highway 5 (Hindustan-Tibet Road) has been shut at Narkanda due to snow, with traffic now being diverted from Sainj to Shimla via Luhri.
Since Wednesday night, Shilaroo recorded 5 cm of snowfall, followed by Gondla with 3 cm, Kalpa 1.3 cm, and Sangla 0.3 cm. The upper areas of Manali, Narkanda, Rohru, Chansal, and Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti also witnessed snowfall.
Several areas across the state received light to moderate rainfall, with Dalhousie recording the highest at 22 mm, followed by Sundernagar with 21 mm, Bharmour 18.2 mm, Dharamshala 16.8 mm, Manali 16 mm, Mandi and Kangra 14.4 mm each, Bhuntar 13.6 mm, Bilaspur 13 mm, and Una 10 mm. The state capital, Shimla, was lashed by thunderstorms and received mild rainfall.
The Met Office has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, snowfall, and thunderstorms in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi on Thursday. It also warned that a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from 24 February onwards.
The state has recorded an average rainfall of 33 mm during the winter season from 1 January to 20 February, significantly below the normal of 154 mm—a deficit of 79 per cent.