Heavy snowfall cuts off Lahaul Valley, Manali-Leh Highway closed

CHANDIGARH: The Manali-Leh Highway has been closed for vehicular traffic following heavy snowfall in higher areas of several districts in Himachal Pradesh, cutting off Lahaul Valley from the rest of the state and leaving both locals and tourists stranded.

With snow accumulation reaching up to 60 cm on the road connecting the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel to Keylong-Jispa, the route has become impassable. The tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti is experiencing severe weather conditions.

In response, the Lahaul-Spiti police have issued a travel advisory urging all travellers to avoid the Manali-Leh route until further notice. The closure has significantly impacted transportation, halting vehicular movement on the affected stretch.

Road users have been advised to remain patient and stay updated through official channels regarding road conditions and weather. Tourists planning to travel in or out of the area have been urged to adjust their plans accordingly.