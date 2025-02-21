India emerging as global power, needs good leaders: PM Modi at SOUL Leadership Conclave

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday affirmed that India is emerging as a global power and requires leaders capable of developing institutions of global excellence.

Speaking at the inauguration of the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025 in Delhi, PM Modi stated, “In future leadership, SOUL's objective should be to instil both the ‘Steel and Spirit’ in every sector to build Viksit Bharat.”

The Prime Minister, in his address, emphasised that the all-round development of citizens is essential for nation-building. “Development of better citizens is necessary for nation-building. Development of excellent leaders is necessary in every field,” PM Modi remarked, highlighting the need to groom exceptional leaders in all sectors.

He described the School of Ultimate Leadership as a key milestone in India’s journey toward becoming Viksit Bharat, adding that SOUL would not only be a name but would serve as the very soul of India's social fabric.

Quoting Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi stated that visionary leaders aim to liberate India from the chains of slavery and transform the nation with the help of just 100 effective and efficient leaders.

Acknowledging that every citizen is tirelessly working to fulfil the dreams of a 21st-century Viksit Bharat, Modi stressed the importance of good leadership across all sectors in a country with a population of 140 crore. The Prime Minister also underscored the critical role of both human and natural resources in the progress of any nation. He cited Gujarat's rise as a top state due to leadership driven by human capital, despite a lack of sufficient natural resources, asserting that “Human resources have the greatest potential.”

He further emphasised that in the 21st century, resources are key to driving innovation and harnessing skills.

Modi highlighted the need for leadership development through a scientific and structured approach, particularly to embrace new skills. He said, “India is emerging as a global powerhouse, and momentum and speed are increasing across all sectors.”