India emerging as global power, needs good leaders: PM Modi at SOUL Leadership Conclave

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday affirmed that India is emerging as a global power and requires leaders capable of developing institutions of global excellence.
Speaking at the inauguration of the first edition of the School of Ultimate Leadership (SOUL) Leadership Conclave 2025 in Delhi, PM Modi stated, “In future leadership, SOUL's objective should be to instil both the ‘Steel and Spirit’ in every sector to build Viksit Bharat.”
The Prime Minister, in his address, emphasised that the all-round development of citizens is essential for nation-building. “Development of better citizens is necessary for nation-building. Development of excellent leaders is necessary in every field,” PM Modi remarked, highlighting the need to groom exceptional leaders in all sectors.
He described the School of Ultimate Leadership as a key milestone in India’s journey toward becoming Viksit Bharat, adding that SOUL would not only be a name but would serve as the very soul of India's social fabric.
Quoting Swami Vivekananda, PM Modi stated that visionary leaders aim to liberate India from the chains of slavery and transform the nation with the help of just 100 effective and efficient leaders.
Acknowledging that every citizen is tirelessly working to fulfil the dreams of a 21st-century Viksit Bharat, Modi stressed the importance of good leadership across all sectors in a country with a population of 140 crore. The Prime Minister also underscored the critical role of both human and natural resources in the progress of any nation. He cited Gujarat's rise as a top state due to leadership driven by human capital, despite a lack of sufficient natural resources, asserting that “Human resources have the greatest potential.”
He further emphasised that in the 21st century, resources are key to driving innovation and harnessing skills.
Modi highlighted the need for leadership development through a scientific and structured approach, particularly to embrace new skills. He said, “India is emerging as a global powerhouse, and momentum and speed are increasing across all sectors.”
The Prime Minister called for energetic leaders across all sectors, capable of solving global complexities while prioritising national interests on the international stage. He stressed that these leaders should adopt a global approach while retaining a local mindset. He pointed out the importance of preparing individuals who understand both the Indian mind and the international mindset and who are equipped for strategic decision-making, crisis management, and future thinking.
Modi further stated that to compete in international markets and within global institutions, leaders must understand international business dynamics, and SOUL’s role is to prepare such leaders on a large scale with high expectations.
He also advised all to bear in mind that future leadership will not be confined to power alone; it will require capabilities in innovation and impact. He stressed that individuals must rise to meet this necessity.
Emphasising the need to create leaders who set trends rather than merely follow them, the Prime Minister remarked that as India progresses, new leadership in sectors ranging from diplomacy to tech innovation will expand the country’s influence and impact globally.
PM Modi stressed the need for governance and policymaking to meet world-class standards, which can be achieved when policymakers, bureaucrats, and entrepreneurs frame policies incorporating global best practices.
“When we move forward with a common goal and collective effort, the results are extraordinary,” he said.
He also highlighted that a shared purpose fosters an unparalleled sense of teamwork, which in turn gives rise to leadership. He cited India’s freedom struggle as a prime example of a shared purpose, which produced leaders not only in politics but also in other sectors. The Prime Minister urged the revival of the spirit of the freedom movement and encouraged drawing inspiration from it to move forward.
Quoting a Sanskrit verse, the Prime Minister emphasised that there is no word that cannot be turned into a mantra, no herb that cannot become medicine, and no person who is incapable. He stressed the need for planners to utilise and guide individuals properly, with SOUL playing the role of such a planner.