Mahakumbh set to generate over Rs 3 lakh crore in trade thanks to higher-than-expected footfall

LUCKNOW: The world’s largest spiritual congregation, Mahakumbh-2025, has not only reinforced the country’s rich cultural heritage but also proved economically fruitful. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the ongoing Mahakumbh is projected to generate over Rs 3 lakh crore ($360 billion USD) in trade, making it one of India’s biggest economic events so far.

CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal emphasized that this milestone highlighted the deep connection between faith and economy. He stated that the unprecedented scale of commercial activity during the Mahakumbh demonstrated how spiritual tourism and religious gatherings contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth.

The Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, was expected to draw around 45 crore devotees till its conclusion on February 26, generating an estimated revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore.

However, due to the overwhelming response from within the country and also from abroad, the estimated footfall has now risen to 60 crore, with the projected economic impact beyond Rs 3 lakh crore.