Mahakumbh set to generate over Rs 3 lakh crore in trade thanks to higher-than-expected footfall

LUCKNOW: The world’s largest spiritual congregation, Mahakumbh-2025, has not only reinforced the country’s rich cultural heritage but also proved economically fruitful. According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), the ongoing Mahakumbh is projected to generate over Rs 3 lakh crore ($360 billion USD) in trade, making it one of India’s biggest economic events so far.
CAIT General Secretary Praveen Khandelwal emphasized that this milestone highlighted the deep connection between faith and economy. He stated that the unprecedented scale of commercial activity during the Mahakumbh demonstrated how spiritual tourism and religious gatherings contributed significantly to the country’s economic growth.
The Mahakumbh, which commenced on January 13, was expected to draw around 45 crore devotees till its conclusion on February 26, generating an estimated revenue of Rs 2 lakh crore.
However, due to the overwhelming response from within the country and also from abroad, the estimated footfall has now risen to 60 crore, with the projected economic impact beyond Rs 3 lakh crore.
Mahakumbh 2025 has led to a significant economic boost in various industries including Tourism, Hotels and Accommodation Services; Food and Beverage Industry; Transport and Logistics; Religious Items, Traditional Clothing and Handicrafts; Healthcare and Wellness Services; Media, Advertising and Entertainment; and Smart Technology, CCTV, Telecom and AI-based Services.
The economic impact is not limited to Prayagraj alone. Cities and towns within a 150 km radius have also seen a surge in business activity. Additionally, religious hubs like Ayodhya and Varanasi have witnessed a massive increase in the number of pilgrims, further strengthening their local economies.
While the Uttar Pradesh government invested Rs 5400 crore, the Centre contributed Rs 2100 crore taking the total investment to Rs 7500 crore spent on roads, flyovers, and underpass development in Prayagraj to prepare it for one of the biggest congregations of humanity on earth.
Out of this, Rs 1,500 crore was specifically allocated for Mahakumbh preparations. These efforts have not only improved infrastructure and traffic management in Prayagraj but also benefited neighbouring districts.