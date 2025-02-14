Mahakumbh 2025 to script history as biggest congregation of humanity on Earth so far

LUCKNOW: The Mahakumbh 2025 has gone into the annals of history as one of the biggest congregations of humanity on Earth with over 50 crore devotees having taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday.

The event kicked off on January 13, 2025.

It has set a global benchmark for any religious, cultural, or social event in any part of the world. The sheer magnitude of the congregation could be gauged by its scale.

Apart from India and China, no other country in the world has a population exceeding the number of devotees who have already visited Mahakumbh.

Nations like the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, all have smaller populations than those who have tasted the religiosity of Triveni Sangam by immersing in the waters of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.