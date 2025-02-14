Mahakumbh 2025 to script history as biggest congregation of humanity on Earth so far

LUCKNOW: The Mahakumbh 2025 has gone into the annals of history as one of the biggest congregations of humanity on Earth with over 50 crore devotees having taken the holy dip at the Triveni Sangam till Friday.
The event kicked off on January 13, 2025.
It has set a global benchmark for any religious, cultural, or social event in any part of the world. The sheer magnitude of the congregation could be gauged by its scale.
Apart from India and China, no other country in the world has a population exceeding the number of devotees who have already visited Mahakumbh.
Nations like the United States, Russia, Indonesia, Brazil, Pakistan, and Bangladesh, all have smaller populations than those who have tasted the religiosity of Triveni Sangam by immersing in the waters of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati.
According to the US Census Bureau, the world's top 10 most populous countries include India (1,41,93,16,933), China (1,40,71,81,209), America (34,20,34,432), Indonesia (28,35,87,097), Pakistan (25,70,47,044), Nigeria (24,27,94,751), Brazil (22,13,59,387), Bangladesh (17,01,83,916), Russia (14,01,34,279) and Mexico (13,17,41,347).
The confluence of the three holy rivers witnessed an unprecedented surge of faith as saints, devotees, Kalpvasis, and pilgrims jostled to get a dip in the holy waters.
The state authorities had estimated a footfall of around 45 crore. The mark was breached on February 11.
With 12 more days and one major bathing day of Mahashivratri remaining for the Mela to conclude, the total count is now expected to be around 55 to 60 crore.
UP CM Yogi Adityanath took to microblogging site X to acknowledge the milestone.
“There are around 110 crore believers of Sanatan in the country. Of those, 50 crores have thronged Mahakumbh to take the holy dip in the sacred waters of Triveni. This is the reflection of the exemplary human values and the ever-growing faith in Sanatan,” posted CM Yogi.
He added that it was genuinely the ‘Amritkaal’ of people’s faith.
The CM extended his greetings to all those devotees, sages, saints and seers along with Kalpvasis on achieving the milestone.
He also congratulated the Mela authorities and everyone involved and engaged in the organisation of the congregation.
Meanwhile, Mahakumbh is also set to create history with a record-breaking cleanliness drive on Friday when over 300 sanitation workers undertook a massive river-cleaning campaign simultaneously purifying the Ganga at multiple ghats.
This remarkable feat was meticulously organized by Mela Authority adhering to all required procedures for official recognition.
Representatives from the Guinness Book of World Records will now verify the process.
Upon certification, this initiative will stand as an extraordinary milestone, marking the largest-ever synchronised river-cleaning campaign.