UP DGP commends cops for ensuring safe, seamless spiritual experience for devotees at Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: With a massive congregation of devotees at Mahakumbh and the incessant stream of pilgrims converging in Praygaraj, UP DGP Prashant Kumar issued a statement late on Monday night.

"Mahakumbh 2025 is witnessing the largest congregation of humanity in history. With over 40 crore pilgrims having already taken a sacred dip at the Sangam and millions arriving each day, managing the unprecedented movement of people and vehicles is a challenge," he said.

"No city, no administration, and no police force in the world has ever encountered this before,” he added.

The scale of the spiritual gathering has pushed Prayagraj's infrastructure beyond its maximum capacity, creating delays in traffic movement inevitable -- not due to mismanagement, but due to the sheer volume of devotees.

It may be recalled that the Opposition parties including the Samajwadi Party and its chief Akhilesh Yadav have been attacking the state dispensation over the traffic jams as a consequence of the massive rush of devotees in the Sangam city and the approaching Highways to Madhya Pradesh.