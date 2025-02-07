Over 40 crore pilgrims take dip in Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj continues to draw an overwhelming number of devotees, with the total count surpassing 40 crore by 4 PM on Friday.

The grand religious congregation has seen participation from people across India and different parts of the world, all seeking spiritual liberation and divine blessings at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati at Sangam.

Among the distinguished guests who visited Mahakumbh were Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Several Bollywood personalities also graced the event.

During his visit on Friday, Arif Mohammad Khan praised India’s Sanatan culture, calling it magnificent. He remarked that Mahakumbh reflected the unity of Sanatan traditions and emphasized that Indian culture teaches people to see every human being in their divine form. He further said that Mahakumbh showcases how traditions bring people together, as even strangers participate in rituals with a shared sense of devotion and unity.

The chief ministers of Haryana and Gujarat also expressed their joy after taking a holy dip at Sangam, calling it a great fortune.