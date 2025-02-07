Over 40 crore pilgrims take dip in Mahakumbh

LUCKNOW: The ongoing Mahakumbh in Prayagraj continues to draw an overwhelming number of devotees, with the total count surpassing 40 crore by 4 PM on Friday.
The grand religious congregation has seen participation from people across India and different parts of the world, all seeking spiritual liberation and divine blessings at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati at Sangam.
Among the distinguished guests who visited Mahakumbh were Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, Haryana Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini, and Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Several Bollywood personalities also graced the event.
During his visit on Friday, Arif Mohammad Khan praised India’s Sanatan culture, calling it magnificent. He remarked that Mahakumbh reflected the unity of Sanatan traditions and emphasized that Indian culture teaches people to see every human being in their divine form. He further said that Mahakumbh showcases how traditions bring people together, as even strangers participate in rituals with a shared sense of devotion and unity.
The chief ministers of Haryana and Gujarat also expressed their joy after taking a holy dip at Sangam, calling it a great fortune.
68 Hindu devotees from Pakistan visits Mahakumbh
Meanwhile, a group of 68 Hindu devotees from Sindh province in Pakistan arrived at Mahakumbh to immerse the ashes of their ancestors and experience the spiritual grandeur of the event. These devotees, who had obtained a special visa for the pilgrimage, had earlier visited Haridwar, where they performed Vedic rituals and immersed the ashes of nearly 480 ancestors. Accompanied by Mahant Ramnath Ji, they later traveled to Prayagraj, took a holy dip in the Sangam, and prayed for the salvation of their ancestors.
The Pakistani devotees expressed deep gratitude for the opportunity to participate in Mahakumbh, describing it as a long-cherished wish not only for themselves but also for their ancestors. They shared that the spiritual connection to Sanatan traditions and the sacred call of Mahakumbh had drawn them to Prayagraj, fulfilling a lifelong aspiration to take a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam and carry its sacred water back home.
The religious fervor at Mahakumbh remains high even after the three Amrit Snans—Makar Sankranti, Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami. Pilgrims continue to arrive in large numbers, ensuring a relentless flow of devotees seeking divine blessings.
As the event progresses, the total footfall is expected to cross the 50 crore mark, with state authorities initially estimating the arrival of around 45 crore devotees. The sacred congregation has already witnessed visits from several top dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 5, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on February 1, and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on January 27. President Droupadi Murmu is also scheduled to visit Prayagraj on February 10 to participate in rituals at Triveni Sangam.
With 19 days remaining, Mahakumbh continues to be a grand spiritual spectacle, drawing millions of devotees who seek divine grace and the eternal essence of Sanatan traditions.