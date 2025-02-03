Mahakumbh: Third Amirt Snan begins amid chants of mantras, slogans of ‘har har Mahadev’

LUCKNOW: The third and final Amrit Snan on the 21st day of Mahakumbh Mela started early morning at 5 am with Akharas proceeding in their full glory towards Sangam for the Basant Panchami dip on Monday.

As Basant Panchami began at 9:44 am on Sunday, the common devotees started the Amrit Snan. However, the Akharas began their holy dip on Monday morning, observing the ‘Udaya Tithi’ of Basant Panchami.

The first two Akharas to proceed towards Sangam at scheduled 5 am included Mahanirvani and Atal Akharas followed by Niranajani and Anand Akharas at 5:50 am.

The ascetics were seen moving towards the Sangam in procession singing and dancing amid chants of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ brandishing sword, mace, Damaru and conch shells.

Covered in ash and wearing shades, the sadhus, immersed in deep faith, made their way towards Sagam, riding horses, elephants, and ornately decorated chariots.

At the time of filing this report, Juna Akhara along with its subsidiary, Kinnar Akhara had started towards the Sangma, the confluence of rivers Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, for the holy dip. All 13 Akharas will bathe one by one as per the plan chalked out by the Mela administration. On the other hand, millions of devotees have been approaching the processions of ascetics seeking the blessings of Naga Sadhus. Moreover, devotees from over 20 nations from across the globe are present in the Mela seeking divine blessings.