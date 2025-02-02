Mahakumbh Mela authorities on high alert for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Prayagraj: Following the tragic Mauni Amavasya stampede, which claimed over 30 lives and left scores injured on January 29, the Mahakumbh Mela administration is on high alert to ensure Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive of "zero error" is strictly followed ahead of the final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami.

With devotees expected to arrive in massive numbers, the Mela police have implemented a seven-point special plan to regulate movement at the Ganga ghats. The plan includes designating a ‘no vehicle zone’ within the Mela area, enforcing a one-way traffic system, restricting vehicle entry into Prayagraj, setting up barricaded diversion routes, creating holding areas, and preventing overcrowding at the ghats.

In a bid to prevent a repeat of the January 29 incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed two senior officers, Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, both of whom have prior experience managing the Mela and are familiar with its topography. They have been tasked with on-the-ground monitoring to ensure a smooth and safe event.