Mahakumbh Mela authorities on high alert for Basant Panchami Amrit Snan

Prayagraj: Following the tragic Mauni Amavasya stampede, which claimed over 30 lives and left scores injured on January 29, the Mahakumbh Mela administration is on high alert to ensure Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive of "zero error" is strictly followed ahead of the final Amrit Snan on Basant Panchami.
With devotees expected to arrive in massive numbers, the Mela police have implemented a seven-point special plan to regulate movement at the Ganga ghats. The plan includes designating a ‘no vehicle zone’ within the Mela area, enforcing a one-way traffic system, restricting vehicle entry into Prayagraj, setting up barricaded diversion routes, creating holding areas, and preventing overcrowding at the ghats.
In a bid to prevent a repeat of the January 29 incident, the Uttar Pradesh government has deployed two senior officers, Ashish Goyal and Bhanu Chandra Goswami, both of whom have prior experience managing the Mela and are familiar with its topography. They have been tasked with on-the-ground monitoring to ensure a smooth and safe event.
Additional Director General of Police Bhanu Bhaskar is personally overseeing crowd control measures. During his visit to the site of the stampede on Saturday, CM Yogi Adityanath reviewed the preparations for the Basant Panchami Snan and instructed officials to ensure the event is executed flawlessly.
On Sunday morning, ADG Bhaskar arrived at the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) in the Mela Authority building, where he monitored the entire fairground, intersections, and entry points via large screens. He personally issued loudspeaker instructions, urging devotees not to linger at the ghats after taking their holy dips.
Speaking over the public address system, he advised devotees to clear the area after bathing to allow others access and directed them to designated areas for refreshments instead of eating or drinking on the ghats. He also instructed police officers to ensure that no crowds gathered at any one spot and that devotees promptly moved on after completing their rituals.
The Mela administration has directed the entire police force to focus on crowd control. Senior officers Bhanu Chandra Goswami and Ashish Goyal, who arrived from Lucknow, are assisting by sharing their previous experiences in managing such large gatherings.
As the crowd for the Basant Panchami Snan continues to swell, authorities reported that nearly 1.23 crore devotees had taken a dip in the Ganga and at the Sangam by 6 pm on Sunday. Since January 13, over 34 crore devotees have participated in the holy ritual.
Mahant Ravindra Puri, president of the All India Akhara Parishad, urged devotees to avoid overcrowding in the limited Sangam area. A key attraction of the Amrit Snan will be the grand procession of saints and ascetics, including the ash-smeared Naga sadhus from various Akharas (monastic orders).
To ensure the smooth execution of the third and final Amrit Snan, the Mela authorities have issued an advisory. All 13 Akharas will perform the ritual as per the guidelines agreed upon by their respective office bearers. Kumbh Mela District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand has instructed the police administration and the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Akhara to oversee the Akharas' bathing schedule and ensure adherence to tradition.
In a letter to Shree Mahant of Shri Nirmohi Ani Akhara, with copies sent to the police administration and ADM Akhara, the district magistrate outlined the traditional bathing sequence. As per custom, on Basant Panchami, Shri Mahant of Akhil Bhartiya Shri Nirmohi Ani Akhara and Shri Digambar Ani Akhara must remain at their designated places with Shri Hanuman Ji’s flag, musicians, and bands until after the bathing of Shri Nirvani Ani Akhara, which is scheduled to leave the Sangam Nose ghat at 11:35 a.m.
All medical teams across Prayagraj have been placed on high alert. Over 1,200 medical personnel are stationed in Mahakumbhnagar to provide immediate assistance, with additional backup in place for emergencies. The medical staff will remain at the fair until February 6.
Swarooprani Nehru Hospital has 500 medical staff on standby, with 150 beds reserved for emergencies. Most previous patients have been discharged, and 60 resident doctors will remain on 24-hour alert. The hospital is fully equipped with 30 CT scan machines, MRI, and ultrasound facilities to handle any medical needs. A 200-unit blood bank has also been established and integrated into the hospital’s emergency response system.
With authorities on high alert and extensive preparations in place, the Mahakumbh Mela administration is striving to ensure that the final Amrit Snan is conducted safely and without incident.