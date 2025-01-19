CM Yogi asks officials to spruce up communication, cleanliness, security systems in Mahakumbh Mela area

LUCKNOW: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to enhance crowd management and communication systems in the Mahakumbh Mela area for the upcoming Republic Day festival as well as Mauni Amavasya, and Basant Panchami Amrit Snans.

He asked the officials concerned to ensure robust security arrangements during the Amrit Snan on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami on January 29 and February 3, respectively.

CM Yogi held an aerial survey of the Mela area in Prayagraj on Sunday. Later, he held a meeting giving necessary guidelines regarding further arrangements.

“For better crowd management on special days, movement on the pontoon bridges should be kept one-way. The entire Mela area should be declared a no-vehicle zone on Mauni Amavasya and Basant Panchami. The sentiments of the devotees must be respected, and officials should proactively assist anyone in need,” said the chief minister.

The Chief Minister stated that in the coming days, several dignitaries, including the President, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Union Home Minister, are expected to visit Prayagraj. Additionally, the state cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held here on January 22.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that approximately 1.5 crore devotees are currently present in the Mela area, and over 7 crore people have already taken a holy dip at Triveni.