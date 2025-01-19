Fire breaks out at MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj; no casualties reported

LUCKNOW: A major fire broke out in to the tents of Sector 19 at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj on Sunday. There was no report of any casualty.

The fire which engulfed around 40 tents was triggered by the leakage of gas cylinder. It was then followed by a series of blasts in the gas cylinders.

“Two cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a massive fire in the camps.” Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said. “Firefighters have been pressed into service to douse the blaze,” added Mishra.

Visuals from the site showed plumes of smoke emerging. Upon receiving information, fire tenders reached the spot, and efforts are underway to extinguish the flames.

Members of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel are also present on the site.