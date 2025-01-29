Frenzy to reach coveted 'Sangam Nose' for holy dip led to stampede, say Mahakumbh eyewitnesses

LUCKNOW: A frenzy to reach the coveted 'Sangam Nose' to take the second Amrit Snan in the wee hours of ‘Mauni Amavasya’ led to the stampede claiming 30 lives and leaving over 60 injured at the Mahakumbh on Wednesday.

Devotees, who had thronged the Sangam for a holy dip, wanted to bathe at the limited space of the 'Sangam Nose' reserved for Akharas.

They jostled through the corridor carved out especially for Akhara processions, which was secured by barricades. The crowd broke the barricades and the situation went out of hand leading to the stampede.

Suddenly, the mela premises, which had been throbbing with spiritual energy, was filled with screams, tears and a huge clamour for help with devotees running helter-skelter looking for their dear ones who got separated.

“It was a frenzy and obsession to reach the Sangam Nose. Also, a rumour that Naga Sadhus had started for the holy dip made the devotees rush and they jumped over each other breaking the barricade, leading to the stampede. Several women had fallen to the ground and got trampled by the crowd proceeding towards the Sangam,” said Rakesh Sahu of Rae Bareli.

Nalin Kumar of Patna said he had come for a dip with seven other family members of whom two are still missing. “The crowd surged and started jostling to reach Triveni. This led some of the women devotees falling to the ground and people stepped over them to go ahead to the Sangam. We were feeling helpless," he said.

"Somehow we saved six members of our group. The crowd was unmanageable despite all the arrangements," he added.