Mahakumbh stampede: 30 dead, 60 injured; CM Yogi announces Rs 25 lakh compensation for kin of victims

LUCKNOW: At least 30 people tragically lost their lives and nearly 60 others were injured in a devastating stampede at the Mahakumbh Mela early Wednesday morning. In response, a judicial inquiry has been initiated, with a three-member committee led by former judge Harsh Kumar assigned to investigate the incident. Additionally, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a financial compensation of Rs 25 lakh for the families of the victims.

A pre-dawn tragedy took place at the Sangam on Mela premises as large crowd of devotees surged and started moving towards the Sangam Nose at Triveni to take a holy dip during the second Amrit Snan on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya, considered to be one of the most auspicious days for bathing during the mela.

According to Mela Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Vaibhav Krishna, the stampede left 30 dead and 60 others injured. “Of those 30 who lost their life, 25 have been identified. However, rest five have yet to be identified,” said the DIG adding that the deceased were from different corners of the country. “Four of the deceased are from Karnataka and one each from Assam and Gujarat,” he added.