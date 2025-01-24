MahaKumbh 2025: 10 crore pilgrims expected to take holy dip for Mauni Amavasya on January 29

MAHAKUMBH NAGAR: The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday said it is anticipating 10 crore devotees for the Mauni Amavasya 'Amrit Snan' on January 29 at the Maha Kumbh for which comprehensive measures are being implemented to efficiently manage traffic and crowds.

Bathing ritual is the most significant ritual performed at Kumbh.

Although taking a dip in the sacred waters on all days beginning from Makar Sankranti is considered holy, yet there are some specific auspicious bathing dates, which are known as 'Amrit Snan' (formerly called Shahi Snan). The Mauni Amavasya on January 29 will be the third such auspicious date at the ongoing fair.

The first two were on January 13 (Paush Purnima) and 14 (Makar Sankranti) while three more will be next month -- February 3 (Basant Panchami), 12 (Maghi Purnima), and 26 (Maha Shivratri).

In a statement Friday, the government said officials have been instructed to ensure that devotees return from the same sector or zone in which they arrive and under no circumstances will devotees be permitted to move to Sangam Nose or other zones.

All additional district magistrates, additional superintendents of police, circle officers, sub-divisional magistrates, and sector magistrates have been directed to supervise arrangements within their respective jurisdictions to maintain order, the government said.